    Unlimited freedom – whether in the garden shed, in the car or on the patio: The versatile 18 V/36 V cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaners are declaring war on any dirt, and combine the advantages of battery wet vacuum cleaners and battery dry vacuum cleaners. Whether on wet or dry dirt, the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery means that the devices are ready to use at any time – even if there is no power outlet nearby. And, for even greater flexibility, the batteries can also be used in other devices on the 18 V or 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.

    Absolutely no cables for absolute freedom. With no more cables holding it back, your WD 3-18 knows no limits. So why should you? Carry on to your heart’s desire across your home and far away from it, thanks to the real-time technology that always lets you know how much battery and time you have left. And like we’ve already accustomed you – whether wet or dry, coarse or fine, inside or outside – it simply does not matter. The superior suction power in the WD Battery range and the effective, residue-free dirt removal on all floor surfaces will bring back the WOW all around, all the time.

    Features

    18 V exchangeable battery – compatible with all devices on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.

    The battery status is shown on the LCD display at all times (Real Time Technology).

    Practical accessory storage: Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage.

    Hose storage on the device head: The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head.

    Blower function for places that are difficult to access.

    Wet vacuum cleaning made easy – for large and small amounts of water.

    Ergonomically shaped carrying handle.

    18 V + 18 V = 36 V Power: Powerful 36 V motor powered by two 18 V li-ion batteries.

    Patented filter removal technology: Removing the filter by opening the filter box is so simple, that it takes only seconds – and there's no need to come into contact with dirt.

    Highlights

    Maximum freedom of movement and immediately ready for use

    Need to vacuum clean a car with no power outlet nearby? Water bottle dropped on the floor? This is no problem thanks to the battery WD devices: Cordless wet vacuum cleaner and dry vacuum cleaner in one device.

    Highlights WD 1

    18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery

    Simple, fast and convenient to change, with an integrated LCD display for checking the battery status (Real Time Technology). Ten minutes of suction power thanks to powerful Kärcher Battery Power technology.

    Cartridge filter

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaning without having to change the filter – quick and easy. Also suitable for vacuuming small amounts of water.

    Practical accessories and storage

    Special accessories for interior car cleaning can be conveniently stored on the device, always within easy reach. In addition, the suction hose can be conveniently attached to the device with an elastic strap.

    Practical blower function

    Scattered leaves can be simply and effortlessly blown out of tight spaces.

    Highlights WD 4-18 S

    Practical hose storage

    The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head.

    Practical blower function

    Wherever vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.

    18 V + 18 V = 36 V Power

    Powerful 36 V motor powered by two 18 V li-ion batteries.

    Flat pleated filter in removable filter box

    Removing the filter by opening the filter box is so simple it takes only seconds – and there's no need to come into contact with dirt.

    Clips floor nozzle

    The specially developed floor nozzles can be quickly and easily adapted to wet or dry dirt and ensure perfect dirt pick-up.

    18 V Kärcher Battery Power

    WD 1 Compact Battery Set

    Voltage: 18 V
    Motor: 18 V
    Nominal power consumption: 250 W
    Container capacity: 7 l
    Suction hose length: 1.20 m
    Battery run time: Approx. 10 min*
    Filter: Cartridge filter
    Weight without accessories: 3.1 kg
    Crevice nozzle: Yes
    Upholstery nozzle: Yes
    Floor nozzle: No
    Battery charger included: Battery Power 18 V standard charger
    Battery included: 18 V/2.5 Ah

    * Maximum run time with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery

    Need to quickly vacuum your car? No problem! Thanks to the special accessories for interior car cleaning and compact design, the battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform impresses with its versatility and pushes the boundaries of cleaning. A miniature powerhouse!

    WD 2-18 Battery Set

    Voltage: 18 V
    Motor: 18 V
    Nominal power consumption: 270 W
    Container capacity: 12 l
    Suction hose length: 1.80 m
    Battery run time: 10 min*
    Filter: Foam filter
    Weight without accessories: 3.4 kg
    Crevice nozzle: Yes
    Upholstery nozzle: No
    Floor nozzle: Yes
    Battery charger included: Battery Power 18 V standard charger
    Battery included: 18 V/2.5 Ah

    * Maximum run time with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery

    Compact and flexible. The WD 2-18 battery wet vacuum cleaner, which also easily copes with dry dirt, offers good suction power and a high level of application versatility. When compared to the smaller WD 1 Compact, the WD 2-18 comes with a floor nozzle and on castors, and offers a 5 litre larger waste container.

    WD 3-18 Battery Set/WD 3-18 S Battery Set

    Voltage: 18 V
    Motor: 18 V
    Nominal power consumption: 270 W
    Container capacity: 17 l
    Suction hose length: 2.0 m
    Battery run time: 20 min*
    Filter: Cartridge filter
    Weight without accessories: 3.8 kg/4.1 kg
    Crevice nozzle: Yes
    Upholstery nozzle: No
    Floor nozzle: Yes
    Battery charger included: Battery Power 18 V standard charger
    Battery included: 18 V/5.0 Ah

    * Maximum run time with an 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery

    For even more dirt, and also for wet vacuum cleaning: The WD 3-18 with robust plastic container and WD 3 18 S with stainless steel water butt. These offer an additional 5 litre container capacity compared to the WD 2-18 and, with the 5.0 Ah exchangeable battery included in the set, impress with twice the uninterrupted running time of 20 minutes.

    WD 4-18 Dual Battery Set/WD 4-18 S Dual Battery Set

    Voltage: 2 x 18 V
    Motor: 36 V
    Nominal power consumption: 380 W
    Container capacity: 20 l
    Suction hose length: 2.20 m
    Battery runtime: 28 mins*
    Filter: Flat pleated filter
    Weight without accessories: 6.6 kg/7.0 kg
    Crevice nozzle: Yes
    Upholstery nozzle: No
    Floor nozzle: Yes
    Battery charger included: Dual Battery Power 18 V fast charger
    Battery included: 2 x 18 V/5.0 Ah

    * Maximum run time with 2 x 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries

    Powerful and portable: the WD 4-18 Dual and the WD 4-18 S Dual stainless steel variant boast the highest suction power in the Kärcher Home & Garden range. What makes it so special? A powerful 36-V motor driven by two 18-V batteries connected in series. Whether the dirt is coarse, fine, wet or dry – the WD 4-18 Dual and the WD 4-18 S Dual can pick it all up.

    36 V Kärcher Battery Power

    WD 3 Battery Set/WD 3 Battery Premium Set

    Voltage: 36 V
    Nominal power consumption: 300 W
    Container capacity: 17 l
    Suction hose length: 2.0 m
    Battery run time: Approx. 15 min*
    Weight without accessories: 5.2 kg/5.5 kg (premium)
    Crevice nozzle: Yes
    Upholstery nozzle: No
    Floor nozzle: Yes
    Battery charger included: Battery Power 36 V standard charger
    Battery included: 36 V/2.5 Ah

    * Maximum performance with an 36 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery

    More freedom of movement than ever before, but with extra suction power! The WD 3 Battery dry and wet vacuum cleaner offers cordless freedom while still enjoying full functionality. Whether the dirt is coarse, fine, wet or dry – the WD 3 Battery can pick it all up.

    Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

