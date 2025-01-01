Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher bike cleaner spray bottle with black label featuring a motorcycle image and text "Bring Back the Wow."

    Bike Cleaner

    Part number: 6.295-763.0

    Gently and effectively remove dirt such as brake dust, tyre wear, insects, mud and oil with the Kärcher bike cleaner. It's sticky gel formula makes it simple to use.

