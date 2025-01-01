Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-763.0Gently and effectively remove dirt such as brake dust, tyre wear, insects, mud and oil with the Kärcher bike cleaner. It's sticky gel formula makes it simple to use.
Packaging size (ml)
500
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
8
Weight (kg)
0.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
70 x 70 x 240
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas
Bike Cleaner