    Kärcher vacuum cleaner accessories including a nozzle, extension tube, and flexible hose on a white background.

    Car Accessory Kit

    Part number: 2.863-323.0

    With the car accessory set for the VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and VC 7 Cordless model, you clean vehicle interiors in an instant.

