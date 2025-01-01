Car Accessory Kit

Optimal cleaning of your vehicle interior with the special car accessory set for the Kärcher VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and VC 7 Cordless devices. Simply use the handheld vacuum with the wide upholstery nozzle, to allow for fast and efficient cleaning of upholstery and car seats. The flexible extension hose and crevice nozzle are ideal for cleaning hard to reach areas, ensuring no areas of your vehicle are missed.