☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Cloth set for flexible hand nozzle | Kärcher

    Two Kärcher microfibre cloths with yellow stripes on a white background, labelled with Kärcher tags.

    Cloth set for flexible hand nozzle

    Part number: 2.863-343.0

    The cloths for the flexible hand nozzle are made from premium microfibre – to loosen and pick up even more dirt. The hook-and-loop system makes it easy to change the cloth without having to come into contact with dirt.