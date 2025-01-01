Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher PrimoFlex hose set with connectors, 10m length, 3/4" diameter, displayed in packaging with product details.

    Connection Set for high-pressure cleaners

    Part number: 2.645-156.0

    Hose set for high pressure cleaning or for watering the garden. With 10 m PrimoFlex®-hose (3/4"), G3/4-tap adapter, 1 x Universal hose connector as well as Universal hose connector with Aqua Stop.

    Connection Set for high-pressure cleaners