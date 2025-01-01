Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-156.0Hose set for high pressure cleaning or for watering the garden. With 10 m PrimoFlex®-hose (3/4"), G3/4-tap adapter, 1 x Universal hose connector as well as Universal hose connector with Aqua Stop.
Colour
yellow
Weight (kg)
2.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
370 x 370 x 105
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Product information
Application areas
Connection Set for high-pressure cleaners