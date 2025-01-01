Clean textile surfaces thoroughly and residue-free with the cordless SE 3-18 Compact spot cleaner. From carpets, seats and sofas to car interiors, garden furniture and upholstery, this machine is perfect for removing dirt across a variety of surfaces. Thanks to its compact design, the machine is easy to transport and ready-to-use when there's no power outlet nearby, thanks to the 18 V Kärcher battery (not included in scope of supply). The long and flexible 2-in-1 suction hose with built-in detergent hose also guarantees great convenience and flexibility, even in difficult-to-access places. Even after cleaning, the spot cleaner offers a unique hygienic flush function, which removes dirt from the device and hose, preventing bacteria and odour build up.

Proven Kärcher technology with upholstery and crevice nozzles for optimal cleaning results Cleaning deep into the fibres of textile surfaces. Effortless and fast cleaning due to efficient spray extraction cleaning method. Hygienic flush function After cleaning, the device is cleaned using the flush function. This removes any residual dirt and avoids unpleasant odours from the build-up of bacteria. Enables immediate storage of the clean device. Convenient 2-in-1 hose Long, flexible suction hose for convenient cleaning, especially in difficult-to-access and narrow spaces. With swivel joint on hose for even greater freedom of movement. 2-tank system Simple filling of the fresh water tank. Convenient removal and emptying of the dirty water tank without any contact with dirt. Practical accessory and hose storage Easily transported with just one hand – all enclosed accessories and the hose can be directly stowed on the device. All accessories are always attached to the device, so you can rely on them being there to use anytime. Compact design Storage area for small accessories