Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Battery powered spray extraction cleaner
Part number: 1.081-506.0The SE 3-18 Compact spray extraction cleaner cleans deep into the fibres of car interiors, seats, sofas, carpets and other textile surfaces (18v battery not included in scope of supply).
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Rated input power (W)
184
Working width (mm)
75
Fresh water container capacity (l)
1.7
Dirty water container capacity (l)
2.9
Voltage (V)
18
Run time per battery charge (min)
approx. 12 approx. 24
Weight without accessories (kg)
3.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
414 x 225 x 261
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Manual
Application areas