Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher portable vacuum cleaner with hose, nozzle attachment, and yellow instruction leaflet on white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2024

    Battery powered spray extraction cleaner

    Cordless SE 3-18 Compact Spot Cleaner (Machine Only)

    Part number: 1.081-506.0

    The SE 3-18 Compact spray extraction cleaner cleans deep into the fibres of car interiors, seats, sofas, carpets and other textile surfaces (18v battery not included in scope of supply).