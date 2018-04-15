Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher vacuum nozzle attachment with a yellow button, angled design, and black finish.

    Drill dust catcher

    Part number: 2.863-234.0

    This new accessory for our wet and dry vacuum cleaners from the WD2-6 range allows ypu to create safe and dust-free holes in conventional wall and ceiling surfaces.

    Drill dust catcher