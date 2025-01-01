Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Black plastic clip with a cylindrical top and a pointed metal tip, isolated on a white background.

    Drip Nozzle

    Part number: 2.645-234.0

    Customise your garden watering system effortlessly with our fully adjustable drip nozzles, allowing you to deliver water where it is needed the most. Comes as a pack of five.

