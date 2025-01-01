Drip Nozzle

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-234.0Customise your garden watering system effortlessly with our fully adjustable drip nozzles, allowing you to deliver water where it is needed the most. Comes as a pack of five.
Max. Pressure (bar)
4
Output volume at 4 bar (l/h)
10
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
15 x 24 x 40
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
