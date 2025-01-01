Façade & glass cleaning attachment

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.644-191.0Façades and glass surfaces are optimally cleaned at high pressure with the façade and glass cleaning attachment. Particularly efficient in combination with the Kärcher telescopic spray lance.
Fibre composition textile
70 % Polyester; 30 % Polyamid
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
194 x 338 x 160
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
