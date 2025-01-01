Discover the FCV 4 – the all-rounder that will revolutionise the way you clean your floors! The 3-in-1 vacuum mop with innovative Xtra!Clean function vacuums, mops and dries, making light work of cleaning hard floors, carpets and even clearing up spilled liquids, saving up to 50 percent of time*. Choose from four cleaning modes – auto mode with Dynamic!Control dirt sensor, the clever Stair!Assist mode, dry mode and the powerful Advanced!Power mode*** – and tackle any dirt, whether it's dust, pet hair or stubborn stains. The ultimate Hygienic!Spin technology with up to 500 roller revolutions per minute not only ensures perfect mopping results, but also eliminates up to 99 percent of bacteria** for hygienic cleanliness. The powerful BLDC motor and long-lasting battery with up to 45 minutes of runtime clean up to 200 square metres non-stop. It also features a 3.2-inch Vision!Clean display, an auto-start/stop function and self-cleaning function, as well as a washable Pure!Roll roller for maximum convenience – without ever coming into contact with dirt.

3-in-1 Xtra!Clean function: mopping, vacuuming and drying Halves the cleaning time* and guarantees perfect cleanliness! Thanks to the integrated suction function that removes the need to vacuum beforehand. Adapts to different floors for effective and thorough cleaning right up to the edge – even on low pile carpets and rugs in dry mode. Effective Hygienic!Spin technology Proven to remove 99%** of all bacteria for a hygienic and clean home. Roller rotates at up to 500 revolutions per minute for flawless mopping results. Clever two-tank system for a constant supply of fresh water kept separate from the dirty water. Ultra-powerful Advanced!Power mode Floors are dry in next to no time so they can be walked on straight away. Effective two-stage Duo!Pure filter system Multi-stage filter system reliably protects the motor from moisture. Excellent filtration with highly efficient flat pleated filter – effectively traps even the smallest particles in the air. Dry mode ideal for use on carpets and rugs.