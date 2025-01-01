Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Vacuum mop
Part number: 1.056-132.03-in-1 Xtra!Clean – vacuum, mop, dry: the smart FCV 4 vacuum mop with 45 min battery runtime and Dynamic!Control dirt sensor – even on carpets.
Battery powered device
1
Area performance per battery charge (m²)
200
Tank capacity fresh water (ml)
750
Tank capacity dirt water (ml)
450
Rated input power (W)
180
Drive
Brushless motor
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
100 240
Frequency (Hz)
50
Roller working width (mm)
250
Drying time of cleaned floor (min)
2
Battery voltage (V)
18
Battery running time (min)
45
Battery charging time (min)
240
Battery type
Lithium ion battery
Colour
black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
8.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
278 x 232 x 1130
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Manual
Manual
Application areas
FCV 4 Natural