FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean Foam and Care nozzle with Car Shampoo

FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle with car shampoo. The Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle provides a powerful foam for easy cleaning of all surfaces, whilst also providing a quick change system for switching between different detergents with a single click. The detergent dose can easily be adjusted on the foam nozzle. The jet level can be adjusted as required. Suitable for all Kärcher Consumer pressure washers of the K2–K7 class.

Innovative foam nozzle Generation and application of a powerful foam. In kit Practical kit with various detergents. Quick-change system Quick and convenient change of detergent with a single click. Detergent dosing Detergent consumption depends on use Transparent detergent container Contents always visible.