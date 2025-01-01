FJ 6 foam nozzle

The Kärcher FJ6 foam nozzle provides a powerful foaming action for easy cleaning of all surfaces. Ideal for vehicles, garden furniture, façades, stairways, caravans, paths, walls, terraces, driveways etc. The FJ6 container is approx. 0.6 litres. To use the Kärcher FJ6 foam nozzle, simply pour the Kärcher detergent directly into the foam nozzle, attach the nozzle to your pressure washer gun and apply the foam. The detergent dose can be easily adjusted on the foam nozzle using the yellow dial on top. The jet level can be easily adjusted as required. The FJ6 foam nozzle is suitable for all Kärcher K2-K7 pressure washers. This product is ideal for use with the Kärcher Ultra Foam Cleaner.

Detergent dosing Detergent consumption depends on use Transparent detergent container Contents always visible.