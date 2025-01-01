Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner brush head with yellow accents and transparent cover, featuring wheels and attachment point.

    Hard Floor Nozzle

    Part number: 2.863-322.0

    The Kärcher hard floor nozzles for the cordless vacuum cleaners VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and VC 7 Cordless clean sensitive hard floors gently.

