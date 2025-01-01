Thanks to the soft roller, the hard floor nozzle carefully cleans sensitive hard floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, PVC, linoleum and tiles, with a lasting effect. Developed especially for the VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and the VC 7 Cordless devices, the nozzle glides gently and smoothly over the floor whilst the flexible joint makes extreme manoeuvrability and good accessibility under furniture possible.

Flexible joint Excellent manoeuvrability and easy to clean under furniture.