    Black Kärcher hose reel holder with a triangular design, featuring a branded logo on the front.

    Hose Hanger Plus

    Part number: 2.645-161.0

    The Hose Hanger Plus from Kärcher is a practical, space-saving storage solution for your garden. With a handy compartment to store, nozzles, spray guns, connectors and gloves.

