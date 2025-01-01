Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-319.0Robust and extremely resistant to kinks, the Performance Plus garden hose is made from high-quality multi-layered woven material – for proven quality and performance.
Diameter
1/2″
Hose length (m)
50
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
6.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
6.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
390 x 390 x 170
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Hose Performance Plus 1/2" - 50m