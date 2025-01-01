Hose reel HR 25

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-041.0Hose reel HR 25 with rust-resistant frame. Includes wall bracket, 15 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, spray nozzle, four Plus universal hose connectors, 3/4" thread tap connector. Ready to use.
Hose length (m)
15
(m)
max. 15
Bursting pressure (bar)
24
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
2.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
265 x 300 x 305
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
