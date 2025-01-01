Shop Spring Deals!

    Yellow Kärcher hose reel with a black handle and silver frame, coiled hose visible.

    Hose reel HR 25

    Part number: 2.645-041.0

    Hose reel HR 25 with rust-resistant frame. Includes wall bracket, 15 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, spray nozzle, four Plus universal hose connectors, 3/4" thread tap connector. Ready to use.