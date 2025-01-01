Hose reel HR 3.20 Set

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-372.0One hose reel – two functions: the HR 3.20 set with 20m hose and accessories is used both for storing the hose on the wall and for mobile use in the garden.
Hose length (m)
20
Hose diameter (mm)
13
(m)
40 30 25
Bursting pressure (bar)
24
(mm)
160
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
363 x 475 x 500
Scope of supply
Equipment
