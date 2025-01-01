Shop Spring Deals!

    Kärcher hose reel with yellow and black hose, mounted on a metal frame with a handle and crank.

    Hose reel HR 3.20 Set

    Part number: 2.645-372.0

    One hose reel – two functions: the HR 3.20 set with 20m hose and accessories is used both for storing the hose on the wall and for mobile use in the garden.