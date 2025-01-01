Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Black Kärcher ground spike with a circular holder, standing upright on a white background.

    Hose Spike

    Part number: 2.645-237.0

    The Kärcher hose spike is used for fixing the Rain System hoses and soaker hoses to the ground. With an integrated rubber ring, you can be sure that your hoses stay put with this hose spike.

