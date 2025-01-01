The Kärcher hose spike reliably fixes the Kärcher Rain System hose and the soaker hose at the desired point, and creates the necessary distance to the ground. The 17cm long ground hose spike has a marking tool for conveniently defining the optimal insertion depth. The rubber ring on the attachment point ensures secure fixing of garden hoses, so they stay exactly where you need them. The Kärcher hose spike is crucial for tailoring and adjusting the Kärcher Rain System for your garden and keeping it securely in place. The Kärcher Rain System can be easily adapted to almost any garden, and when used with the SensoTimer can give you need-based watering control – helping you spend less time watering your garden and more time enjoying it.

Sharp ground spike Easy to insert into the soil. Rubber ring for fixing Kärcher Rain System hose and soaker hose can be optimally fixed. Robust design Extremely sturdy ground spike. Marking tool Determine the optimal insertion depth. Ergonomic design Easy to use.