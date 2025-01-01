Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-237.0The Kärcher hose spike is used for fixing the Rain System hoses and soaker hoses to the ground. With an integrated rubber ring, you can be sure that your hoses stay put with this hose spike.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
24 x 25 x 169
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
