    Kärcher hose reel with yellow hose, mounted on a wheeled frame with a handle and crank.

    Hose trolley HT 3.20 Set

    Part number: 2.645-364.0

    The hose trolley with nozzle holder impresses with its extra wide base for maximum stability, height-adjustable handle, 20 m garden hose and watering accessories.

