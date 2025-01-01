Free Shipping Over €50
Country: Ireland
Part number: 2.645-364.0The hose trolley with nozzle holder impresses with its extra wide base for maximum stability, height-adjustable handle, 20 m garden hose and watering accessories.
Hose length (m)
20
Hose diameter (mm)
13
(m)
60 50 35
Bursting pressure (bar)
24
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
3.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
7.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
565 x 475 x 896
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Hose trolley HT 3.20 Set