Part number: 2.645-010.0Connect your garden hose to an indoor connection with the indoor tap connector from Kärcher. Its robust thread protection and brass internal thread gives you an easy and reliable connection.
Thread size
G3/4
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
54 x 34 x 34
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Indoor tap connector