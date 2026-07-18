Indoor Window Vac Microfibre Wiping Cloths | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.633-130.0The super absorbent Microfibre Cloths ensure optimal dirt removal. The hook-and-loop system ensures quick and easy changing. Once finished, simply place in the washing machine.
Quantity (Piece(s))
2
Fibre composition textile
80 % Polyester; 15 % Polyamid
Colour
white
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
70 x 275 x 30
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas