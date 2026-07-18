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    Indoor Window Vac Microfibre Wiping Cloths | Kärcher

    Two white and yellow Kärcher microfibre cloths stacked, with visible brand tags.

    Indoor Window Vac Microfibre Wiping Cloths

    Part number: 2.633-130.0

    The super absorbent Microfibre Cloths ensure optimal dirt removal. The hook-and-loop system ensures quick and easy changing. Once finished, simply place in the washing machine.