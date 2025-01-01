Voltage ( V ) 230 Frequency ( Hz ) 50 Pressure ( / MPa / bar ) 20 / 2 - 13 / max. 130 Flow Rate ( l/h ) max. 420 Area performance ( m²/h ) 30 Water feed temperature ( °C ) 40 Power rating ( kW ) 1.8 Power Cable ( m ) 5 Colour yellow Weight without accessories ( kg ) 12.6 Weight incl. packaging ( kg ) 17.8 Dimensions (L × W × H) ( mm ) 417 x 346 x 668

²⁾ Internal testing conditions: the pressure washer's flow rate is 40% of that of a garden hose, while cutting cleaning time in half. Flow rate and actual water and time savings vary depending on the device class, degree of soiling and location.

Scope of supply Detergent : 1 l

High-pressure gun

4-in-1 Multi Jet

High-pressure hose : 8 m

Adapter garden hose A3/4"