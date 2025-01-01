For impressively powerful cleaning! The K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster is the perfect cleaning partner for frequent use and heavy dirt: with its powerful water-cooled motor, it puts an end to dirt on paths, patios, garden equipment and larger cars. The included eco!Booster lance is ideal for delicate surfaces and, thanks to 50 percent increased cleaning performance*, it saves time and improves water and energy efficiency. Use the dirtblaster lance to tackle the toughest grime when extra power is required, guaranteeing uncompromising results on stubborn dirt. Enjoy comfortable application thanks to the 10m PremiumFlex high-pressure hose and for long-term reliability, a built-in water filter protects the pump. All accessories store neatly onboard the device itself. For even more support use the Kärcher Home & Garden app, putting solutions for every task right in your hand. *when compared with the Kärcher standard flat jet

Clean and tidy Detergent application Quick Connect System The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre. With the Quick Connect system, you can click quickly in and out of the pressure washer and gun, saving you time and effort.