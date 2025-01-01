Free Shipping Over €50
High Pressure Washer
Part number: 1.317-407.0The K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster is your ideal partner for tackling large outdoor areas. Easily and effectively clean everything from patios and garden equipment to large cars.
Voltage (V)
230 240
Frequency (Hz)
50
Pressure (bar / MPa)
20 - max. 180 / 2 - max. 18
Flow Rate (l/h)
max. 550
Area performance (m²/h)
60
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 60
Power rating (kW)
2.8
Power Cable (m)
5
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
17.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
22.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
369 x 355 x 946
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
