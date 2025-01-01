Free Shipping Over €50
High Pressure Washer
Part number: 1.600-958.0K Silent eco!Booster – extra-quiet, compact and powerful pressure washer. Including flexible high-pressure hose, foam jet, Vario Power spray lance, Dirt Blaster and eco!Booster.
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Pressure ( / bar)
20 / max. 130
Flow Rate (l/h)
max. 420
Area performance (m²/h)
30
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 40
Power rating (kW)
1800
Power Cable (m)
5
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
5.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
313 x 262 x 419
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
