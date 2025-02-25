Free Shipping Over €50
Rain on demand! The Kärcher Rain System® can be seamlessly integrated into hedges, bushes, vegetable patches and flower beds. This intelligent watering system from Kärcher uses targeted, humidity-controlled distribution to supply each plant individually with precisely the volume of water it needs, saving resources and reducing costs. The Kärcher Rain System® combines the advantages of micro-dripping and traditional watering. The system works with a pressure of up to 4 bar and has a 1/2" PVC hose with drip and micro spray nozzles. Pressure reducers and filters to protect against excess pressure and dirt particles can be additionally fitted. The Kärcher Rain System® can be easily adapted to suit any garden.
Individual system for the comfortable and efficient watering of up to 15 pots and flower boxes on terraces and balconies.
Reliable watering along the plants with the Kärcher trickle hose. Suitable for plantings up to 50 m in length.
Drip nozzle with water flow regulation for targeted watering directly onto the plants.
Micro spray nozzles with different spraying patterns (360°, 180° and 90°) and adjustable water volumes.
The KRS® pot watering set for terraces: ideal for efficient water supply of up to 15 plants. Pots and window boxes can be watered conveniently with the hose system and droppers.