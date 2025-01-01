Free Shipping Over €50
Handheld Cleaner
Part number: 1.328-231.0Uncomplicated cleaning with the KHB 4-18 hand-held pressure washer – fully mobile thanks to a suction hose and able to meet all mobile cleaning needs with the 5-in-1 multi jet nozzle.
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Pressure (bar)
21
Pressure range
Medium pressure
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 40
Flow Rate (l/h)
max. 170
Battery type
Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V)
18
Capacity (Ah)
2.5
Run time per battery charge (min)
14
Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
300
Charging current (A)
0.5
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Weight without accessories (kg)
1.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
292 x 89 x 228
Scope of supply
Equipment
Application areas