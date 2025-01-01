Free Shipping Over €50
Battery lawn trimmer
Part number: 1.444-310.0A true all-rounder: the battery powered LTR 18-30 Battery lawn trimmer is ergonomically designed for comfortable work, easily reaches every corner and guarantees crisp, clean lawn edges.
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Cutting diameter (cm)
30
Strimmer cutter
Line head
Thread extension
automatic
Line diameter (mm)
1.6
Speed regulation
no
Rotational speed (rpm)
7800
Battery type
Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V)
18
(m)
max. 350 max. 700
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 30 max. 60
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1325 x 312 x 315
* Lawn edge
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
LTR 18-30 Cordless Grass Trimmer (Machine Only)