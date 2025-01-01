Free Shipping Over €50
Country: Ireland
Battery-powered multifunction lamp
Part number: 1.445-360.0
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Brightness levels
2
Luminous flux (lm)
280
USB-A output power (A)
0.5
USB-C output power (A)
2
Battery type
Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V)
18
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 540 max. 1080
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
100 x 102 x 199
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
MFL 2-18