An essential part of our Rain System, these micro spray nozzles can be attached anywhere along your Kärcher Rain System hose easily and without the need for other tools. The system features a rotatable head to adjust the spray angle both horizontally and vertically, so you can customise your watering needs accurately. The micro spray nozzle can also be adjusted between 0 – 55 l/h to suit your garden and plant type without wasting water. To ensure your garden never goes dry, we recommend using our Rain System watering solutions with the Kärcher SensoTimer ST6 to simplify your watering needs automatically.

Fixed to the Kärcher Rain System hose Flexible, precise watering. Water volume can be regulated Targeted and need-based watering of plants. Integrated needle in the collar Installation without the use of tools. Adjustable spray head Simple adjustment of the spray angle. Different nozzle heads Different spray angles for targeted watering. Resealable collar Collars can be attached flexibly and removed according to requirements.