    Five Kärcher yellow drip irrigation nozzles with black clamps arranged in a row on a white background.

    Micro Spray Nozzle

    Part number: 2.645-236.0

    These fully customisable spray nozzles come in a set of five and can be attached anywhere on your garden hose, ensuring water is delivered to the areas it is needed most.

