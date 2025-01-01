Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Five Kärcher drip irrigation nozzles with black clips and a black spike, arranged on a white background.

    Micro Sprayer Set

    Part number: 2.645-239.0

    The nozzle kit contains various spray, sealing and drip collars for affixing to the Kärcher Rain System™ for individual expansion of the efficient watering system.

    Micro Sprayer Set