    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner accessory with adjustable nozzle, black plastic, featuring directional arrow and mix/min settings.

    Mini VP160 Vario Power Jet

    Part number: 2.643-254.0

    The Kärcher Mini Vario Power Jet comes with infinite pressure regulation and an adjustable 360° joint, ideal for cleaning difficult to reach areas. For use with K2 - K7 pressure washers.