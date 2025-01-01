The Kärcher Mini VP160 Vario Power Jet includes an infinite pressure regulator and is adjustable 360°. Making this mini vario power jet the perfect solution for cleaning those difficult to reach areas, such as under your wheel arches. Suitable for use with the Kärcher K2-K7 high pressure washers.

Unlimited adjustment The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task. Time saving No need to change spray lance. Flexible joint Adjustable 360° joint