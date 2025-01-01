Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Battery pruning saw
Part number: 1.445-330.0
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
(min-1)
max. 2500
(mm)
50
(mm)
80
(mm)
150
Noise level (dB(A))
83
Battery type
Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V)
18
(Cuts)
max. 120 max. 240
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 18 max. 36
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
1.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
475 x 89 x 174
* Ø branches: 5 cm
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
