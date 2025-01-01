The PGS 4-18 battery-powered branch saw from Kärcher is designed to cut branches of up to 80 millimetres in diameter. The detachable branch grip makes it safe and easy to use and prevents branches from slipping. The saw blades can be removed without the need for any tools. And with the telescopic extension available as an optional accessory (not included in scope of supply), working at heights up to 3.5 metres has never been easier.

Premium saw blade made in Germany For optimum cutting performance. Tool-free saw blade change Quick and easy saw blade change with no need for tools. 18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform