Country: Ireland
Battery pole hedge trimmer
Part number: 1.444-210.0The PHG 18-45 cordless pole hedge trimmer with extension insert removes the need for a ladder when trimming tall hedges. The adjustable trimmer head provides the flexibility to cut a range of different hedge shapes.
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Cutting length (cm)
45
Tooth spacing (mm)
18
Cutting head angle (°)
115
Blade speed (cuts/min)
2700
Drive
Brush motor
Battery type
Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V)
18
(m)
max. 250 max. 500
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 35 max. 70
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
2910 x 122 x 240
* Hedge width: 1 m, horizontal cut
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas
PHG 18-45 Cordless Pole Hedge Trimmer (Machine Only)