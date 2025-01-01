There's no need for a ladder with the Kärcher PHG 18-45 cordless pole hedge trimmer. Its extension insert gives you a range of up to 4 metres for trimming even the tallest hedges, with an adjustable trimmer head to cut a range of different hedge shapes with precision. This trimmer is comfortable to work with thanks to its adjustable trimmer head, which can be tilted up to 115 degrees to trim from any position. For longer jobs, you'll be glad of the shoulder strap evenly spreading the weight to prevent arm and shoulder ache. The PHG 18-45 can handle even the thicker branches with the sawing function on the front part of its diamond-ground blade, while the sweeper attachment clears away cuttings so that they don't stay in the hedge. It's compatible with Kärcher 18V 2.5ah or 5.0ah batteries, and features an LCD display telling you exactly how much battery life you have left as you work.

