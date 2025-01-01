Plastics Cleaner 3-in-1 RM 613, 1l

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.295-758.0The Kärcher 3-in-1 plastic cleaner is a powerful detergent with a 3-in-1 formula which gives you an exceptional cleaning performance thanks to its effective dirt remover, colour and a material protection formula. For out-standing cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. This plastic cleaning detergent from Kärcher can be used on garden furniture, PVC window frames and other plastic surfaces.
Packaging size (l)
1
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
6
Weight (kg)
1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
100 x 100 x 215
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
