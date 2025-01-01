Plastics Cleaner 3-in-1 RM 613, 1l

Part number : 6.295-758.0

The Kärcher 3-in-1 plastic cleaner is a powerful detergent with a 3-in-1 formula which gives you an exceptional cleaning performance thanks to its effective dirt remover, colour and a material protection formula. For out-standing cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. This plastic cleaning detergent from Kärcher can be used on garden furniture, PVC window frames and other plastic surfaces.