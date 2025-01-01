Shop Spring Deals!

    Kärcher polish and wax bottle with black cap, featuring a car image and "Bring Back The Wow" text on the label.

    Polish & Wax

    Part number: 6.296-108.0

    Intensive cleaning and weather-resistant coating all in a single step. Fine scratches and streaks are removed, and the original colour brilliance is restored with the Kärcher Polish & Wax.

    Polish & Wax