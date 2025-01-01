Premium Hose Reel HR 7.321

The Kärcher 7.321 Premium Hose Reel is a compact, always-ready watering station ideal for any garden. This premium hose storage solution includes 20 meters of Kärcher PrimoFlex® hose on a 2-in-1 removable hose reel. The reel can be used either when it is left on the base unit or carried around the garden to where it's most convenient. The innovative space-saving storage and accessory holders allow you to store all your watering accessories and small garden tools, like trowels and gloves, directly on the hose reel unit. The Kärcher 7.321 Premium Hose Reel comes complete with a wall bracket, hose connectors, spray nozzle and an additional clamp for spray lances. This compact watering station comes fully assembled and all items are fully compatible with all standard garden watering products.