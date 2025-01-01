Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher hose reel with yellow hose, mounted on a black portable frame with handle and crank.

    Premium Hose Reel HR 7.321

    Part number: 2.645-223.0

    Premium Hose Reel with 20m of Kärcher PrimoFlex® hose, hose connectors and spray nozzle. Innovative storage solutions for all watering accessories and small garden tools.