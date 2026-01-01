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    Pressurised steam iron | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher steam iron with black handle and power cord, featuring a dial for temperature control.

    Pressurised steam iron

    Part number: 2.863-208.0

    High-quality pressurised steam iron with easy-glide stainless steel soleplate in yellow/black.