    Coiled yellow Kärcher garden hose with black stripes, resting on a white surface.

    PrimoFlex® hose 3/4" - 25 m

    Part number: 2.645-142.0

    PrimoFlex® quality garden hose (3/4") 25 m. Pressure-resistant, reinforced braided. Unharmful to health. Bursting pressure: 24 bar. Wide operating temperature range from -20 to 65 °C.

