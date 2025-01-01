PS 30 power scrubber surface cleaner

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.644-123.0The PS 30 power scrubber, with its three integrated high-pressure nozzles, powerfully removes stubborn dirt from various surfaces, while saving time. Ideal for stairs and edges. Includes integrated squeegee blade to remove the dirty water.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
744 x 293 x 769
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
