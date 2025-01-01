Shop our Best Deals

    Kärcher brush attachment with two black extension tubes on a white background.

    PS 30 power scrubber surface cleaner

    Part number: 2.644-123.0

    The PS 30 power scrubber, with its three integrated high-pressure nozzles, powerfully removes stubborn dirt from various surfaces, while saving time. Ideal for stairs and edges. Includes integrated squeegee blade to remove the dirty water.