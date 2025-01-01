Free Shipping Over €50
Battery pressure sprayer
Part number: 1.445-300.0
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Operating pressure (bar)
3
Flow Rate (l/h)
max. 30
Water tank volume (l)
4
Battery type
Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V)
18
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 400 max. 800
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
1.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
750 x 182 x 365
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Application areas
PSU 4-18 (Machine Only)