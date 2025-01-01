Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher garden sprinkler with black and yellow design, featuring a spike base for ground insertion.

    Pulse, circular and sector sprinkler PS 300

    Part number: 2.645-023.0

    The pulse, circular and sector sprinkler PS 300 is suitable watering medium-sized to large areas and gardens. Covers up to 706 m2.

