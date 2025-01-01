Combined pulse, circular and sector sprinkler: The pulse, circular and sector sprinkler PS 300 is suitable watering medium-sized to large areas and gardens. Covers up to 706 m2. Available with spike or sled base. Sprinkler easily connects to a garden hose and compatible with all available click systems. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Adjustable spray angle e.g. for watering under trees Robust spike for uneven or sloping underground Guaranteed stability and robustness