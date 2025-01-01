Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-023.0The pulse, circular and sector sprinkler PS 300 is suitable watering medium-sized to large areas and gardens. Covers up to 706 m2.
Water flow rate
18,5 l/min
Sprinkling diameter 2 bar
≤ 25 m
Sprinkling diameter 4 bar
≤ 30 m
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
52 x 113 x 212
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Pulse, circular and sector sprinkler PS 300