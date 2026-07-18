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    Replacement Suction Lips (280mm) | Kärcher

    Two black rubber blades for a Kärcher window vac, placed diagonally on a white background.

    Replacement Suction Lips (280mm)

    Part number: 2.633-005.0

    For perfect streak-free cleaning result on all smooth surfaces, the 280mm Replacement Suction Lips are compatible with the WV 2 and WV 5 models.