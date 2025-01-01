Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.296-048.0With maximum cleaning power and quick-action formula this Karcher Rim Cleaner helps remove all kinds of dirt picked up by all common rim types while on the road.
Packaging size (ml)
500
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
70 x 100 x 245
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Application areas
Rim Cleaner