Shop Spring Deals!

    Kärcher rim cleaner bottle with black spray nozzle, featuring "Bring Back the Wow" text and a wheel image on the label.

    Rim Cleaner

    Part number: 6.296-048.0

    With maximum cleaning power and quick-action formula this Karcher Rim Cleaner helps remove all kinds of dirt picked up by all common rim types while on the road.

    Rim Cleaner