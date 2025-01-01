Roof gutter and pipe cleaning set

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.642-240.0The Kärcher roof gutter and pipe cleaning kit is an effective way to clean and remove blockages in pipes, drains, downpipes and toilets. Compatible with all Kärcher pressure washers.
Length (m)
20
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
250 x 340 x 100
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
