Spring Sale: Save €100 on the RCV3 Robot Vac! SHOP NOW ❯

    Kärcher sandblasting kit with hose, two black nozzles, and protective goggles on a white background.

    Sand/wet blasting set

    Part number: 2.638-792.0

    Sand and wet blasting set for removing rust, paint and stubborn dirt using Kärcher abrasive.

    Sand/wet blasting set