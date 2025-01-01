Free Shipping Over €50
Country: Ireland
Part number: 2.638-792.0Sand and wet blasting set for removing rust, paint and stubborn dirt using Kärcher abrasive.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
1.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
525 x 110 x 100
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas
Sand/wet blasting set