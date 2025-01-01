Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher steam cleaner with accessories including brushes, nozzles, extension tubes, and cleaning pads on a white background.

    Steam cleaner

    SC 1 Multi & Up Extra

    Part number: 1.516-420.0

    The SC 1 Multi & Up Extra multifunctional 4-in-1 steam mop can be used in three different positions and as a hand steamer – adapting perfectly to individual requirements.

    SC 1 Multi & Up Extra