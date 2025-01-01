Free Shipping Over €50
Steam cleaner
Part number: 1.516-420.0The SC 1 Multi & Up Extra multifunctional 4-in-1 steam mop can be used in three different positions and as a hand steamer – adapting perfectly to individual requirements.
Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²)
30
Heating output (W)
1300
Cable length (m)
5
Heating time (min)
0.5
Tank capacity (ml)
200
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Colour
white
Weight without accessories (kg)
1.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
345 x 113 x 190
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manual
Application areas
SC 1 Multi & Up Extra