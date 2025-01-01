The Kärcher SC 3 EasyFix Extra steam cleaner makes deep cleaning effortless, harnessing the power of super-heated steam to kill 99.99%¹⁾ of all common household bacteria using just tap water and producing sparkling results with no chemicals. It's ready to go in 30 seconds thanks to its fast-heating continuous cleaning system. This machine makes light work of shifting everyday dirt from hard floors, stubborn grease from ovens and hobs, and mould and limescale from tiles and taps. It also comes with three additional floor cloths, a window nozzle, and a carpet glider for breathing new life into carpets and rugs. Its built-in descaling filter prevents the build-up of limescale, keeping the machine in good condition at all times. This machine comes with a range of accessories designed to tackle different cleaning jobs, effortlessly, and these can all be stowed conveniently on board so that they're always close to hand. The EasyFix floor tool system means you can easily change the cloth without coming into contact with the dirt and thanks to its lamella technology ensures a perfect cleaning result.

Short heat-up time With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time. Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth Optimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology. Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system. Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint. Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridge The tank is easy to fill at any time – for non-stop steam without interrupting your work. Multifunctional accessories Effective cleaning of different surfaces with the floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush and much more. Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle For excellent cleaning results and even better loosening and removal of dirt. Child safety lock on the steam gun A locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children. Two-stage steam flow control The steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt. Accessory storage and parking position Practical accessory storage. Parking position for floor nozzle during breaks. On/off switch on the device Switching the device on and off is easy.