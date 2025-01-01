Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher steam cleaner with accessories: floor nozzle, brushes, extension tubes, microfibre cloths, and descaling cartridge.

    Steam cleaner

    SC 3 EasyFix

    Part number: 1.513-652.0

    The Kärcher SC 3 EasyFix steam cleaner kills 99.99%¹⁾ of all common household bacteria. It's ready to go in 30 seconds and enables uninterrupted cleaning thanks to the refillable water tank.

