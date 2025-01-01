The SC 3 Upright is Kärcher’s best performing steam mop and is ready to use in just 30 seconds, removing 99.999% of enveloped viruses¹⁾ and killing 99.99% of common household bacteria²⁾ using nothing but tap water. All that while being incredibly easy to use, the SC 3 Upright has 3 predefined floor settings and the LED lights indicate when the machine is ready for use ensuring the perfect amount of steam is allocated. Enjoy continuous and uninterrupted cleaning thanks to the removable and refillable fresh water tank. The integrated descaling cartridge prevents the build-up of limescale to keep the machine in good condition at all times. Due to the Kärcher steam killing 99.99% of bacteria²⁾, it's ideal for allergy sufferers. The EasyFix floor tool system ensures convenient and fast hands-free cloth removal. Carpeted floors can easily be given a new lease of life using the carpet glider accessory provided in conjunction with the carpet floor setting on the device.

Preset steam flow control in three steps for cleaning different surfaces Selection options of floor covering symbols for wood, tiles and carpet to set the ideal steam flow. Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridge The removable tank is easy to fill at any time – for continuous steam without interrupting your work. Short heat-up time With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time. The LED strap on the device signalises heat-up and whether it is ready to use Extremely easy application thanks to the device's continuous feedback to the user regarding its operating status. Red pulsating light indicates the device is heating up and a constant green light indicates that the device is ready to use. EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint and hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth Optimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology. Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system. Ergonomic and effective cleaning with full floor contact for every body height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint. Intelligent water hardness setting Water hardness can be individually adjusted from soft to very hard. The device has a long service life thanks to optimal protection from limescale. Carpet glider to freshen up carpets Give carpeted floors a new lease of life easily and conveniently using the carpet glider. On/off switch on the device Switching the device on and off is easy.