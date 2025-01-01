The Kärcher SC 4 EasyFix puts the effective power of steam into a powerful package, harnessing the dirt-shifting power of pure, continuous steam to deliver amazing deep cleaning results, removing 99.999% of enveloped viruses¹⁾ and killing 99.99% of common household bacteria²⁾ from nothing more than tap water. The SC 4 EasyFix includes a 0.8L removable and refillable water tank for uninterrupted cleaning, and makes light work of dirt, limescale and stubborn stains around the home, as well as keeping your hard floors clean and fresh. This versatile steam cleaner includes on-board storage for tools and accessories, with all the attachments and brushes needed to clean every corner of your home. It's great for removing tough grease from oven doors and hobs, everyday dirt from hard floors, stubborn stains, and even limescale and mould from tiles and taps, leaving your home effortlessly sparkling with no chemicals or scrubbing; and because Kärcher steam kills 99.99% of common household bacteria²⁾, it’s ideal for allergy sufferers. The EasyFix floor tool system ensures convenient hands-free cloth removal.

Continuously refillable, removable water tank Convenient water filling allowing non-stop cleaning. Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth Optimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology. Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system. Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint. Integrated cable storage compartment Secure storage of the cable and other accessories. Multifunctional accessories Effective cleaning of different surfaces with the floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush and much more. Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle For excellent cleaning results and even better loosening and removal of dirt. Child safety lock on the steam gun A locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children. Two-stage steam flow control The steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt. Accessory storage and parking position Practical accessory storage. Parking position for floor nozzle during breaks. On/off switch on the device Switching the device on and off is easy.